DOOM Slayers Collection for PS4/XO Includes DOOM 2016, DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM III; Releases on December 13

Bethesda is planning to release the DOOM Slayers Collection for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next week.

The collection is listed on the website of UK retailer GAME and includes the first DOOM, DOOM II, DOOM III, and the 2016 reboot, DOOM. Unfortunately, aside from the physical version of 2016’s DOOM, the collection merely packs downloads for the original DOOM games.

Download required. Box contains keycode to download DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3. Bethesda.net account and persistent broadband internet connection required for use of online functionality.

SO far, the Slayers Collection has only been listed for the PS4 and Xbox One, which is quite a shame since all of the includes titles are also available on the Nintendo Switch as well.

DOOM You’re one of Earth’s toughest marines stationed on mars when a military experiment opens the gates to hell. It’s up to you to beat back the demon hordes with an arsenal of brutal weapons in DOOM, the game that pioneered the first-person shooter genre and changed video games forever. DOOM II The beloved sequel to the groundbreaking DOOM (1993), DOOM II sends you to Earth, gives players the brutal Super Shotgun to bear against deadlier demons, and makes you face an iconic boss, the Icon of Sin. DOOM 3 In this critically acclaimed action-horror re-telling of the original DOOM, players battle their way through a dimly-lit and terrifying, demon-infested UAC facility on Mars before entering the abyss to battle Hell's mightiest warrior. DOOM (2016) DOOM returns as a brutally fun and challenging modern-day shooter experience. Relentless demons, impossibly destructive guns, and fast, fluid movement provide the foundation for intense, first-person combat – whether you’re obliterating demon hordes through the depths of Hell in the single-player campaign or competing against your friends in numerous multiplayer modes.

The DOOM Slayers Collection is listed for a release next week on December 13.