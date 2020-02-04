DOOM Eternal’s First 10 Minutes Showcased in Glorious 4K@60FPS PC Gameplay

DOOM Eternal, the highly anticipated sequel to 2016's DOOM, is coming in about a month and a half. The game is going to be featured throughout February on IGN, beginning with the first 10 minutes of gameplay published yesterday and captured on PC at glorious 4K, 60 frames per second. The graphics settings weren't shared by IGN, though it makes sense that they would be maxed.

Needless to say, you probably shouldn't watch the video below in case you are worried about any potential spoilers, although DOOM Eternal isn't likely to be the kind of game where the plot is all-important.

DOOM Eternal Won’t Feature Any MTX; Dev: ‘We’re Not a Mobile Game’

In recent DOOM Eternal news, the developers at id Software discussed the improvements of the brand new id Tech 7 engine while confirming that raytracing technology will be looked at after the release, due on March 20th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia (a Nintendo Switch port made by Panic Button, the same developer that handled the port of 2016's DOOM, is coming later).

Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity. The Only Thing they Fear... Is You. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power in DOOM Eternal - the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. Slayer Threat Level At Maximum Armed with a shoulder-mounted flamethrower, retractable wrist-mounted blade, upgraded guns and mods, and abilities, you're faster, stronger, and more versatile than ever. Unholy Trinity Take what you need from your enemies: Glory kill for extra health, incinerate for armor, and chainsaw demons to stock up on ammo to become the ultimate demon-slayer. Enter Battlemode A new 2 versus 1 multiplayer experience. A fully-armed DOOM Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, fighting it out in a best-of-five round match of intense first-person combat.