Doom Eternal is a “Primarily Online Experience,” Will Have Free Events and Seasons

Last week it was announced that Doom Eternal, like most modern AAA games, will let you earn a wide variety of (sometimes rather wacky) cosmetics. But how will you actually get said cosmetic goodies? Well, in a new dev diary id Software’s Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin describe how the game’s live-service elements will work. Check it out for yourself if you have a few minutes to spare.

Basically, players will be able to earn XP by playing all the game’s modes, including the story campaign and Battlemode multiplayer. It’s implied Doom Eternal will be getting a variety of free add-on content, limited time events, and at one point, Stratton mentions seasons, so yeah, it will be your standard “games as a service” approach. Here’s a bit more detail:

Doom Eternal’s Launch Trailer Serves Up a Godzilla-Sized Demon and Buckets of Blood

Doom Eternal comes fully integrated with online features rewarding your skills with XP, unlocking awesome cosmetics like player skins, weapon skins, nameplates, podiums and more to personalize your experience in the single-player Campaign, Battlemode and even the main menu. And yes, you can earn XP for Events just by playing the Campaign! To track Events progress and ensure you get your in-game rewards, a Bethesda.net account login is required to enjoy Doom Eternal online. There is no ‘offline mode’ for the game while connected to the internet.

But what if your PC or console isn’t connected to the Internet? Will you still be able to play the game? Thankfully, the answer is yes, but, of course, you won’t be able to earn any XP while offline.

Doom Eternal raises a little hell on Xbox One, PS4, and Google Stadia on March 20. The game will actually unlock slightly earlier on the evening of March 19 on PC. How do you feel about Doom Eternal going the live service route? While I’d personally prefer such things stay away from Doom, it doesn’t sound like id Software is being too overbearing with it.