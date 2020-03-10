DOOM Eternal New Trailer Showcases Doom Slayer Customization
A new DOOM Eternal trailer has been released today, focusing on customization.
The new trailer, which can be watched below, gives a sneak peek at some of the customization options that will be available to players. Some of them are particularly hilarious, considering the tone of the game.
While this type of content is usually locked behind in-game purchases, players will be able to get all of the additional skins and customization options in DOOM Eternal by just playing the game.
Last week, we learned that DOOM Eternal will receive a day one update on all formats. Update notes have yet to be revealed, and so do the game's system requirements. They have been made available on the game's Steam store page, but they have been removed shortly after their posting.
DOOM Eternal Minimum System Requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7/64-Bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)/RX 470 (4GB)
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Additional Notes: (1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings)
DOOM Eternal Recommended System Requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB)
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Additional Notes: (1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings)
DOOM Eternal launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 20th worldwide.
