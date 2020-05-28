DOOM Eternal PC Patch 1.1 Released; Removes Denuvo, Fixes Skin-Related Crashes and Reverts a VRAM Allocation Change
Bethesda and id Software have rolled out DOOM Eternal PC patch 1.1, which removes the Denuvo Anti-Cheat integration and fixes some crashing issues.
The 1.1 update is a PC-only patch and addresses various crashes associated with customizable skins. In addition, the patch fixes some memory-related crashes and reverts a VRAM allocation change introduced with update 1.0 that seemingly affected game performance for some users.
Check out the full release notes down below:
DOOM Eternal PC Patch 1.1 Release Notes
Latest Updates for PC Only
- Removed Denuvo Anti-Cheat integration
- Use Windows add/remove programs to uninstall Denuvo Anti-Cheat
Fixes for PC Only
- Fixed several crashes associated with customizable skins
- Fixed memory-related crashes affecting some users
- Reverted a VRAM allocation change that caused some users to experience degraded performance with Update 1
DOOM Eternal is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The shooter is also coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year, although a release date has yet to be announced. Be sure to read our very own review of the game in case you haven't done so. We've included a part of the interview below:
Even if the function is too similar at times, it never fails to be entertaining and appealing aesthetically. Maps are gruesome, gory and chock full of details. The same applies to the demons, all of them looking and feeling unique when fighting them. Musically, Doom Eternal also works perfectly, the heavy metal ramping up during a battle, adding to the fast and frantic nature of the game. It's rare that everything works so perfectly together, but it does here, even better is that I've not encountered a single glitch or bug, with the game performing perfectly.
