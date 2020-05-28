DOOM Eternal PC Patch 1.1 Released; Removes Denuvo, Fixes Skin-Related Crashes and Reverts a VRAM Allocation Change

Bethesda and id Software have rolled out DOOM Eternal PC patch 1.1, which removes the Denuvo Anti-Cheat integration and fixes some crashing issues.

The 1.1 update is a PC-only patch and addresses various crashes associated with customizable skins. In addition, the patch fixes some memory-related crashes and reverts a VRAM allocation change introduced with update 1.0 that seemingly affected game performance for some users.

Check out the full release notes down below:

DOOM Eternal PC Patch 1.1 Release Notes Latest Updates for PC Only Removed Denuvo Anti-Cheat integration

Use Windows add/remove programs to uninstall Denuvo Anti-Cheat Fixes for PC Only Fixed several crashes associated with customizable skins

Fixed memory-related crashes affecting some users

Reverted a VRAM allocation change that caused some users to experience degraded performance with Update 1

DOOM Eternal is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The shooter is also coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year, although a release date has yet to be announced.