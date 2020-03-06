Doom Eternal PC Requirements Revealed and They’re Pretty Damn Meaty

Doom Eternal arrives to rip and tear in only a couple weeks, and now we know what kind of rig you’re going to need if you want on PC. The requirements are surprisingly beefy considering this is a game that’s going to be running at 60fps on consoles, and is even getting a Nintendo Switch version, but I guess id Software is really looking to push things on PC. Minimum requirements include a GTX 1060 or equivalent, and the Recommended 1440p/60fps setup is an Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X and a GTX 1080 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 (8GB). Not too crazy on the upper end, but the minimum bar to entry is definitely high. You’ll also need to clear 50GB of disc space to play the game.

Here are the full Doom Eternal PC requirements:

DOOM Eternal Director Has Been “Stunned” by Nintendo Switch Version; It Will Surprise People

Minimum

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/64-Bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)/RX 470 (4GB)

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: (1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings)

Recommended

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB)

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: (1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings)

Hmmm, I wonder what you’re going to need to run the game at 1000fps?

Doom Eternal raises a little hell on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Google Stadia on March 20. The Nintendo Switch version is slated to arrive sometime later in the year.

Products mentioned in this post GTX 1060

GTX 1080

USD 599.99 GTX 1650

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.