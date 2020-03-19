DOOM Eternal GeForce Game Ready Driver Out Now Ahead of Game’s Launch

NVIDIA has released a new GeForce Game Ready driver, version 442.74, optimized for DOOM Eternal, id Software's release scheduled to launch tomorrow on PC (as well as on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles and Google Stadia, with a Nintendo Switch port coming later this year).

They've also posted a detailed chart of resolution and settings recommendation according to your NVIDIA GPU.

DOOM Eternal System Requirements Minimum 1080p Recommended 1440p Recommended Ultra-Nightmare Experience 1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings 1080p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings 1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings 2160p / 60 FPS / Ultra-Nightmare Settings or 1440p / 120 FPS / Ultra-Nightmare Settings GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB), GTX 1060 (3GB), GTX 1050 Ti (4GB) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or GTX 970 (4GB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB) or GTX 1080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti CPU Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz, or better Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, or better Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, or better Intel Core i9-9900K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, or better RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB 16GB HDD 50GB HD space 50GB HD space 50GB HD space 50GB HD space OS Win 7 64 bit or Win 10 64-Bit Win 10 64-Bit Win 10 64-Bit Win 10 64-Bit Notes On GTX 970, set Texture Quality to Medium Set Geometric Detail to Ultra

As always with NVIDIA's GeForce Game Ready drivers, the full release notes reveal a bunch of additional fixed issues and some that remain open.

Game Ready Driver Fixed Issues

[Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game shows a black screen after switching windows with [Alt+tab]. [200597531]

Game Ready Driver Open Issues

Windows 7 Only [Doom Eternal]: Flickering occurs in the ShadowPlay on-screen settings when in-game V- Sync is OFF. [200593899]

Windows 7 Only [Call of Duty - Warzone]: ShadowPlay and Screenshot capture does not work with Windows 7 (200593494)

Windows 7 Only [World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]

Windows 10 Only [SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]

Windows 10 Only [DOOM Eternal]: Error occurs in the game while capturing Super Resolution (AI Upres) Image with Ansel.[200597765]

Windows 10 Only [Doom Eternal]: The game frame rate drops when using the Steam in-game FPS counter. [200593988] This issue also occurs with non-NVIDIA graphics hardware.

Windows 10 Only [DOOM Eternal][HDR]: The game flickers when OS HDR is set to OFF and in-game HDR is set to ON.[2874172] To work around, enable “Play HDR games and apps” from the Windows HD Color Settings menu.

Windows 10 Only [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Game may display white flashes when player approaches a wall. [2887940]

Windows 10 Only [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)

Windows 10 Only [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]

Windows 10 Only [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]

Windows 10 Only [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641] To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.

