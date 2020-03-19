DOOM Eternal GeForce Game Ready Driver Out Now Ahead of Game’s Launch
NVIDIA has released a new GeForce Game Ready driver, version 442.74, optimized for DOOM Eternal, id Software's release scheduled to launch tomorrow on PC (as well as on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles and Google Stadia, with a Nintendo Switch port coming later this year).
They've also posted a detailed chart of resolution and settings recommendation according to your NVIDIA GPU.
|
DOOM Eternal System Requirements
|Minimum
|1080p Recommended
|1440p Recommended
|Ultra-Nightmare
|Experience
|1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings
|1080p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings
|1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings
|2160p / 60 FPS / Ultra-Nightmare Settings or 1440p / 120 FPS / Ultra-Nightmare Settings
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB), GTX 1060 (3GB), GTX 1050 Ti (4GB)
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or GTX 970 (4GB)
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB) or GTX 1080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
|CPU
|Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz, or better
|Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, or better
|Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X, or better
|Intel Core i9-9900K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, or better
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|8GB
|16GB
|HDD
|50GB HD space
|50GB HD space
|50GB HD space
|50GB HD space
|OS
|Win 7 64 bit or Win 10 64-Bit
|Win 10 64-Bit
|Win 10 64-Bit
|Win 10 64-Bit
|Notes
|On GTX 970, set Texture Quality to Medium
|Set Geometric Detail to Ultra
As always with NVIDIA's GeForce Game Ready drivers, the full release notes reveal a bunch of additional fixed issues and some that remain open.
Game Ready Driver Fixed Issues
-
[Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game shows a black screen after switching windows with [Alt+tab]. [200597531]
Game Ready Driver Open Issues
-
Windows 7 Only [Doom Eternal]: Flickering occurs in the ShadowPlay on-screen settings when in-game V- Sync is OFF. [200593899]
-
Windows 7 Only [Call of Duty - Warzone]: ShadowPlay and Screenshot capture does not work with Windows 7 (200593494)
-
Windows 7 Only [World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]
-
Windows 10 Only [SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]
-
Windows 10 Only [DOOM Eternal]: Error occurs in the game while capturing Super Resolution (AI Upres) Image with Ansel.[200597765]
-
Windows 10 Only [Doom Eternal]: The game frame rate drops when using the Steam in-game FPS counter. [200593988]
-
This issue also occurs with non-NVIDIA graphics hardware.
-
-
Windows 10 Only [DOOM Eternal][HDR]: The game flickers when OS HDR is set to OFF and in-game HDR is set to ON.[2874172]
-
To work around, enable “Play HDR games and apps” from the Windows HD Color Settings menu.
-
-
Windows 10 Only [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Game may display white flashes when player approaches a wall. [2887940]
-
Windows 10 Only [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
-
Windows 10 Only [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]
-
Windows 10 Only [Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]
-
Windows 10 Only [Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]
-
To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.
-
Products mentioned in this post
USD 179.99
USD 779
USD 149.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.