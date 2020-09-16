Donkey Kong Country 2 is Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Alongside Mario’s Super Picross, The Peace Keepers and S.C.A.T

Nintendo has announced its next batch of classic SNES and NES titles coming to its Nintendo Switch Online collection.

Arriving next week on September 23 for the Super Nintendo (SNES) are 1995's Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, Mario’s Super Picross, and The Peace Keepers. Joining the NES library of classic Nintendo Switch Online titles is S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team.

Back in July of this year, Nintendo already added the highly-requested original Donkey Kong Country to its service alongside Natsume Championship Wrestling and The Immortal.

Check out Nintendo’s announcement trailer down below:

Super NES™ Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest – Kaptain K. Rool and his Kremlings have kidnapped Donkey Kong. Enter Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong, who are ready to brave the seas to save our hairy hero. Diddy Kong's Cartwheel can sprint him across a distance, while Dixie Kong's Helicopter Spin will let her float from high places. Play solo or with a friend in eight exciting worlds. All aboard, and let's set sail! Mario’s Super Picross – Use numbers as clues and chisel away squares to bring a hidden image to the surface, with Mario cheering you on as you progress through the game’s puzzles. You can get a friend in on the excavation too. Two chisels are better than one! This puzzle game launched on the Super Famicom™ system in 1995 and has never been released in the U.S. until now. The Peace Keepers – The DM Corp is responsible for a new string of troubling incidents. It's up to Flynn and his crew to rise up and stop them. Progress through each stage by executing on the deep action gameplay and unleashing each character's unique super attacks. The story changes based on the route you take! NES S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team – In the year 2029, Supreme Commander Vile Malmort and his army land on Earth, aiming for world domination. Your main objective is to send these alien invaders packing. Blast and fly through relentless enemies and bosses while collecting new weapons, speed boosts and life recoveries. Get ready, soldier. You're Earth's only hope.

Nintendo Switch Online allows Switch players to play online against other players or cooperatively. In addition, players are able to access the growing library of classic SNES and NES titles. The service also allows users to store their data in the cloud.