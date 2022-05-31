DNF Duel Gets Online Mode Trailer Ahead of Launch
The fighting game DNF Duel just received a new trailer dedicated to the online mode. Developed by experienced studio Arc System Works (the same one behind acclaimed games like Granblue Fantasy Versus and Guilty Gear Strive), DNF Duel is due to launch on June 28th for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.
Action fighting at its extreme! One of the most popular and widely played RPGs in the world, Dungeon and Fighter is now back as a 2.5D action fighting game. Choose from 16 charming characters, each with their distinct skills and personalities. Outsmart, outplay, or downright beat up your opponents and become the master of the Ultimate Will!
【Modes & Features】
■ Online Mode: Ranked Match, Player Match, Ranking
■ Local Mode: Free Battle, Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Survival Mode
■ Practice Mode: Training Mode, Tutorial
■ Collection: Player Profile, Replay Library, Gallery, Glossary
• Meet your Favorite DNF Characters Up-Close and Personal
DNF Duel flawlessly reinterprets the iconic classes from the classic Dungeon and Fighter RPG. Whether it’s the lightning-fast and flashy gunshots of the sly Ranger or the uninhibited raw power of the frenzied Berserker, each character’s iconic traits have been heightened and reworked.
• A Breathtaking World Born from the Dungeon and Fighter Universe
17 years of lore is integrated within the storytelling and character development of DNF Duel, supported by the stunning graphic details that merge seamlessly with the stage designs of Arad.
• Unique Combat Mechanisms for Strategic Fighting
DNF Duel takes the fighting game genre to a whole new level with its unique combat system and tactics. Each character has their signature moves and strengths, which are further accentuated by their Awakening effects. Don’t forget to keep track of your MP Gauge and White Damage Gauge, lest your opponent catches you by surprise!
• Enjoy Extensive Additional Content
Story Mode allows you to play through each character’s origin story, offering a fully immersive experience into the world of Dungeon and Fighter. Customize your player profile, and unlock exclusive wallpapers and sounds in the Gallery!
DNF DUEL SYSTEM REQUIREMENTSMINIMUM:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 8/10 (64-bit OS required)
- Processor: AMD FX-4350, 4.2 GHz / Intel Core i5-3450, 3.10 GHz
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: Radeon HD 6870, 1 GB / GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 1 GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 20 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipsetRECOMMENDED:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 8/10 (64-bit OS required)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-3770, 3.40 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 660
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 20 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset
