DLC-Sized The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Wyrmstooth Mod Adds New Quest, Dungeons, Landscapes, Weapons, Spells and More

Another day, another mod for Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls V. The Skyrim Wyrmstooth Mod adds a new quest to the game complete with new dungeons, landscapes, and more.

Created by modder ‘Jonx0r’, the Wyrmstooth ‘expansion’ mod for Skyrim: Special Edition puts players on a quest to slay a dragon that is interrupting trade routes throughout northern Tamriel. In addition to adding a new quest to the game, the mod packs new dungeons, landscapes, weaponry, spells, shields, and a new shout.

Wyrmstooth adds a new quest that takes the Dragonborn to the island of Wyrmstooth situated north of Solitude across the Sea of Ghosts. Battle across new landscapes and through new dungeons in this expansion-sized mod. The task may seem simple enough: slay a dragon that's stirring up trouble. But things never quite go that easily... A New Land to Explore: Travel north across the Sea of Ghosts to the island of Wyrmstooth in pursuit of a dragon. Delve into one of the largest dungeons in Tamriel with a cadre of mercenaries at your disposal. Your Home is Your Castle: Purchase an abandoned imperial fort from Lurius Liore, make it your own, hire new staff, and defend it from unwanted visitors. New Weapons, Shields, Spells, and a new Shout: Treasures sequestered across the island reward those with a keen sense of exploration...and a keener ability to fend off danger lurking in the depths of the many dungeons found across the island.

The Skyrim Wyrmstooth mod can be downloaded through Nexusmods. As always, be sure to follow the installation instructions.

Skyrim: Special Edition is available across PC and consoles. This expansion-sized mod is only available for PC players.