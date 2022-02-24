NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU For Laptops Is 23% Faster Than GTX 1650 & Packs DLSS/RT Goodies

MechRevo, a Chinese manufacturer of laptop computers, recently revealed benchmark results of the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 laptop GPU, revealing that the new design from NVIDIA is more efficient than comparable GPUs.

Chinese laptop manufacturer, MechRevo, reveals the performance results of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU

MechRevo benchmark tests show an exciting discovery of NVIDIA's underpowered laptop GPU in conjunction with the 3DMark Fire Strike benchmark tests. The current results find that the RTX 2050 is approximately 23% more efficient than the previous GeForce GTX 1650 and about 134% faster than the NVIDIA MX450. The RTX 2050 nearly delivers a similar performance compared to the company's GeForce MX570. The MX570 is NVIDIA's low-power discrete GPU designed for lightweight and thin laptops.

Discrete Graphics Cards From NVIDIA & AMD Saw Largest Shipments Increase Since Q2 2018

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series graphics cards and laptops feature dedicated ray tracing and AI cores to bring you powerful performance and cutting-edge features. GeForce RTX laptops are the ultimate gaming powerhouses with the fastest performance and most realistic graphics, packed into thin designs. Unleash the power of AI-powered DLSS and real-time ray tracing on the most demanding games and creative projects. Joining the lineup of GeForce RTX 20 series laptops is the GeForce RTX 2050. These new laptops feature RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and NVIDIA Encoder to enable our suite of features including ray tracing, DLSS, Reflex, and Broadcast, among others. The RTX 2050 also works seamlessly with Optimus technology to give you the perfect balance between long battery life and optimum performance. — NVIDIA company website

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 is furnished with an Ampere GPU offering 2048 CUDA cores onboard. The design is identical to the NVIDIA GeForce MX570 and RTX 3050 GPUs. The significant difference is the memory size and width of the bus, which is restricted to 2GB and 64-bit, respectively. The lower amount of memory and bus size is the cause of the card's limitations.

MechRevo also furnished video encoding efficiency outcomes that showcase the FullHD and UltraHD screen resolutions. Interestingly enough, Intel Xe graphics, which offer 96 Execution Units, show an unfavorable performance comparison in all encoding tests provided by the Chinese laptop manufacturer.

We should expect to see the NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU begin to appear in laptops during the Spring of this year.

NVIDIA Entry-Level GeForce Mobile GPUs GPU Name RTX 3050 RTX 2050 MX570 GTX 1650 Architecture Ampere Ampere Ampere Turing GPU GA107 GA107 GA107 TU117 CUDA Cores 2048 2048 2048 1024 RT Cores 16 16 16 N/A Tensor Cores 64 64 64 N/A Max Boost Clock 1740 MHz 1477 MHz 1155 MHz 1020 MHz Memory Configuration 128-bit 64-bit 64-bit 128-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 12 Gbps 8 Gbps TGP 35-80W 30-45W 15-25W 15-30W Launch Date January 2021 Spring 2022 Spring 2022 April 2019

News Sources: Momomo_US , ITHome