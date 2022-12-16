Dell’s Concept Luna Laptops Will Have A Major Win Over Macbooks In Repairability If They Ever Became A Thing

Dell's Concept Luna laptops aim to deliver a modular and more accessible approach to consumer laptops but they are still a few years away.

Dell Shows Off Concept Luna Laptop Design Once Again, Will Be A Major Win For Consumer PCs If It Ever Reached Mass Market

Dell's Concept Luna laptops are all about sustainable PC designs, offering the utmost reusability and repairability to consumers. Concept Luna was first teased back at CES 2022 and today marks almost a year since we first heard about it. The following years have been silent but Dell isn't just giving up on Luna yet and wants to make it a reality.

Last year, we talked about how Concept Luna, as a design philosophy, was meant to take laptops and make them cable-free and more modular, eliminating the use of screws and making the whole disassembly process far less complicated. Modules, PCBs, and various components on the laptops can easily be replaced with something new.

It kinda reminds me of Project Christine from Razer or the many modular smartphone concepts that we have seen so far. We have seen them be tried all to no success but Dell is hopeful that they can get a foot in the industry with Luna. There's a reason why it's still being talked about even a year after its initial introduction.

Dell has even showcased an early prototype of a Concept Luna laptop which features a modular design. We can see an aluminum+ plastic clamshell body incorporated with a compact main PCB and a semi-screwless design that comes with a detachable keyboard, display, and battery. Luna laptops should come with a magnetic connector that locks various components in place and offer seamless interconnection through it.

The following video shows how an entire laptop based on the Luna design concept can be taken apart in less than a minute:

Having this kind of design in future PC laptops will be a major win against Apple's Macbooks & competitors. While most PC laptops offer some kind of upgradability and repairability, it's not something that everyone can do it themselves and requires professional assistance. Apple with Macbooks doesn't offer any sort of ease in terms of repairability and usability with its products.

The main question remains when we will see Concept Luna in action on laptops and well as I said earlier, it still seems years away. To reuse something, you need hardware modules and PCBs that can support older platforms. That requires extra manufacturing and since we are just at a Concept stage right now, we don't expect such designs in the market till the mid of this decade. What will be happening is that Dell will eventually move to a more modular and accessible design in its future laptops. The Dell CAMM memory design is one step in this journey and we can't wait to see what the next update Dell has for us!