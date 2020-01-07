Disaster Report 4 Gets a Western Release Date After Nearly a Decade of Delays

The Disaster Report series isn’t exactly a household name, but it has its dedicated fans, who have been waiting a long time for a new entry. Disaster Report 4 was originally supposed to come out on PS3 at the beginning of the last decade, but was cancelled due to the devastating earthquakes and tsunami that hit Japan in 2011. The game was later revived and went through a lengthy, winding development process before eventually arriving in Japan in 2018. Now the game finally has a Western release date courtesy of the good folks at NIS America. You can check out a new Disaster Report 4 trailer, below.

Looking pretty good! Not cutting-edge on a tech level, but I enjoy these kind of quirky Japanese action-adventure games. Here’s the full official description for Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories…

A calm summer day turns into catastrophe when a massive earthquake strikes your city, throwing buildings and lives into chaos. In order to survive, you must navigate familiar locations under unfamiliar circumstances. The fellow survivors you meet and crucial decisions you make will affect the course of your experience and ultimately determine how your journey through this crisis will end. Key Features Stop! Think! Then Act! – Evaluate each perilous situation and make decisions that will impact your own safety as well as that of others.

– Evaluate each perilous situation and make decisions that will impact your own safety as well as that of others. Torn From the Headlines – Interact with realistic scenarios within a Japanese city devastated by an earthquake, including scenarios designed in collaboration with the Kobe City Fire Bureau.

– Interact with realistic scenarios within a Japanese city devastated by an earthquake, including scenarios designed in collaboration with the Kobe City Fire Bureau. Danger Around Every Corner – Navigate a multitude of crises—from collapsing buildings to raging fires—in a city aplomb with peril.

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories rumbles onto PC (via Steam), PS4, and Nintendo Switch on April 7. What do you think? Does it seem like the long wait has been worth it?