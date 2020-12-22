Dirt 5 Update Increases Detail in Quality Mode, Fixes Xbox Series X 120fps Issues
Dirt 5 has been generally well-received by those looking for a fun, next-gen arcade racer, although the game did launch with a few issues. Most notably, the Xbox Series X version of Dirt 5 suffered from a bug that resulted in chunky low geometry cars in 120fps mode. Well, Dirt 5 has received its biggest patch yet, which fixes the Xbox Series X 120fps geometry bug, polishes up Quality mode on all platforms, adds additional racing wheel support and some new wintery items for the track designer, and more! Get the full lowdown on Dirt 5 ver. 2.0, below.
'Snow Limits' Free Content Pack
New Playgrounds items, new liveries, new Ice Breaker circuit, new customization items and the option for Snowy conditions in Playgrounds all added, for free to all players
Wheel Support
Extensive selection of wheels supported for DIRT 5 across each platform, including Thrustmaster, Logitech and some Fanatec devices
Visual
- Further general visual and performance improvements across the board, including visual updates to the ‘Prioritize Frame Rate’/120hz mode on Xbox Series X
- Further FPS improvements when using Image Quality mode on Xbox One and PS4
- Fixed issues causing flickering lights during night-time events
- PC: Further fixes for reports of crashes and startup issues
- Fixed issue causing game freezes in the Career – Sponsors tab when selecting an Amplified Edition sponsor
Career
- Fixes for crashes occurring at the beginning of some Career events for some players
- Added option to listen back to previous podcast episodes from a playlist
- Fixed visual bug in Career mode that shows the player earning more than the maximum amount of Stamps after completing Throwdowns
Online
- Technical changes made to the matchmaking process; search times for lobbies have been increased to improve the likelihood of live lobbies being found
- Friends lobby size increased to eight players
- Fixes for crashes occurring when exiting active multiplayer events
Split-Screen
- Fixed multiple bugs causing crashes and performances issues in split-screen play
- Audio fixes for low volume in split-screen mode
Playgrounds
- Leaderboard display adjusted to show faster target times
- Resolves occurrences of objects being available for the wrong event type
General
- Amplified Edition entitlements fully unlocked for Amplified Edition pre-order players
- PS5: Fixed issue with Trophies not unlocking. Any Trophies earned during this issue should unlock for players after completing one event
- Further improvements made to AI behavior, particularly in races with large grids
- Fixed instance of cars triggering a track reset incorrectly on Arizona – Merrick Butte location
- Fixed issues causing crashes in the post-race menus
- Sprint cars: changes made to handling model following community feedback
- Display fixes for PS4/PS5 Trophy images and text
- General stability and quality of life improvements across each platform to improve your experience
Dirt 5 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.
