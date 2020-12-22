Dirt 5 Update Increases Detail in Quality Mode, Fixes Xbox Series X 120fps Issues

Dirt 5 has been generally well-received by those looking for a fun, next-gen arcade racer, although the game did launch with a few issues. Most notably, the Xbox Series X version of Dirt 5 suffered from a bug that resulted in chunky low geometry cars in 120fps mode. Well, Dirt 5 has received its biggest patch yet, which fixes the Xbox Series X 120fps geometry bug, polishes up Quality mode on all platforms, adds additional racing wheel support and some new wintery items for the track designer, and more! Get the full lowdown on Dirt 5 ver. 2.0, below.

'Snow Limits' Free Content Pack New Playgrounds items, new liveries, new Ice Breaker circuit, new customization items and the option for Snowy conditions in Playgrounds all added, for free to all players Wheel Support Extensive selection of wheels supported for DIRT 5 across each platform, including Thrustmaster, Logitech and some Fanatec devices Visual Further general visual and performance improvements across the board, including visual updates to the ‘Prioritize Frame Rate’/120hz mode on Xbox Series X

Further FPS improvements when using Image Quality mode on Xbox One and PS4

Fixed issues causing flickering lights during night-time events

PC: Further fixes for reports of crashes and startup issues

Fixed issue causing game freezes in the Career – Sponsors tab when selecting an Amplified Edition sponsor Career Fixes for crashes occurring at the beginning of some Career events for some players

Added option to listen back to previous podcast episodes from a playlist

Fixed visual bug in Career mode that shows the player earning more than the maximum amount of Stamps after completing Throwdowns Online Technical changes made to the matchmaking process; search times for lobbies have been increased to improve the likelihood of live lobbies being found

Friends lobby size increased to eight players

Fixes for crashes occurring when exiting active multiplayer events Split-Screen Fixed multiple bugs causing crashes and performances issues in split-screen play

Audio fixes for low volume in split-screen mode Playgrounds Leaderboard display adjusted to show faster target times

Resolves occurrences of objects being available for the wrong event type General Amplified Edition entitlements fully unlocked for Amplified Edition pre-order players

PS5: Fixed issue with Trophies not unlocking. Any Trophies earned during this issue should unlock for players after completing one event

Further improvements made to AI behavior, particularly in races with large grids

Fixed instance of cars triggering a track reset incorrectly on Arizona – Merrick Butte location

Fixed issues causing crashes in the post-race menus

Sprint cars: changes made to handling model following community feedback

Display fixes for PS4/PS5 Trophy images and text

General stability and quality of life improvements across each platform to improve your experience

Dirt 5 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.

Green Man Gaming Winter Sale Offers Deals on Crusader Kings III, Dirt 5, Godfall, and More