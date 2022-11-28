Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII, Before Crisis Remasters/Remakes Are Not Planned, Tetsuya Nomura Confirms

Square Enix currently has no plans to release Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII and Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII remasters or remakes, according to Tetsuya Nomura.

Speaking with Ruliweb, the character designers and story creator of the seventh main entry in the series has been asked about potential remasters or remakes of the two entries in the Compilation of FFVII series, saying that they are not planned for now due to different reasons. For Dirge of Cerberus, the game takes place three years after the end of FFVII's story, so releasing the game again before the completion of the FFVII remake project wouldn't fit. On the other hand, Before Crisis was originally released in Japan only, and Square Enix has yet to figure out the demand for the game in the West.

During the same interview, Tetsuya Nomura also touched upon the soon-to-be-released Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion, reiterating that the game's story will be the same one seen in the original PSP release. He also added that its unchanged ending will make sense even in the context of the FFVII remake trilogy, which is a very interesting statement, considering some of the biggest story changes we have seen in the first entry in the trilogy.

The next 12 months or so will be a very good time for fans of the seventh entry in the series by Square Enix thanks to the release of two titles, the already mentioned Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second entry in the remake trilogy, which will release during Winter 2023. Not much is currently known about Rebirth, and with Final Fantasy XVI releasing before it, it is likely it will take a few more months to see how Cloud and his companion's journey to save the planet will continue.