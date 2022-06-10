Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Livestream Confirmed for Next Week

Square Enix will celebrate the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary early next week with a special livestream, the Japanese publisher confirmed today.

As revealed on the Final Fantasy VII Remake official Twitter profile, the celebratory livestream will air on June 16th at 15:00 PT, 18:00 ET, 23:00 BST. It will be a "short and sweet" livestream, according to Tetsuya Nomura, but it will be packed with lots of information. At this point, it seems extremely likely we will at least get a teaser for the second part of the remake.

Just Cause IP to Continue Under Square Enix, Eidos/CD Sale Money Won’t be Invested in NFTs

“We will be streaming “FINAL FANTASY VII 25th Anniversary Celebration”. At only around 10 minutes long, it will be short and sweet, but we have packed in lots of information, so I hope everyone can look forward to the unveiling” – Tetsuya Nomura #FFVII25th #FF7R #FF7FS — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 10, 2022

Back in January, Tetsuya Nomura and Yoshinori Kitase did confirm that more on the second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake would be revealed sometime in 2022, so it definitely won't be surprising to see what is in store for Cloud and his companions in the next installment of the series next week. They also mentioned that other projects related to the seventh main entry in the popular JRPG series are in the works, so it is likely we will hear more about them during the upcoming livestream as well.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide. Learn more about the PlayStation 5 release by checking out my review.