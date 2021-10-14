Diablo II: Resurrected Patch Targets Crashes and Character Deletion, Server Issues Persist

Diablo II: Resurrected arrived in a bit of an unfortunate state, with a host of server issues and bugs making the game nearly unplayable at launch. Some issues have since been addressed with patches, but server issues have continued to plague the game. And that pretty much continues to be the state of affairs – Blizzard recently dropped their latest patch, which promised to fix various crashes and character deletion issues, but they’ve been unable to solve the game’s persistent connection issues.

First up, here are the patch notes for Diablo II: Resurrected ver. 10.12, which is available now on all platforms except PS5, where it was pulled for causing new issues:

Diablo II: Resurrected Continues to Suffer from Server Issues Weeks After Launch

General Improvements to character deletion to help users from accidentally deleting their characters. Stability and Performance Fixed a crash that could occur when using the legacy toggle after extended play sessions

Fixed a crash that could occur when the Korean IGR playtime warning UI would appear (PC Only)

Fixed a crash that could occur after launching the game with no existing settings file (PC Only)

Fixed a crash that could occur when binding passive abilities to the interact button

Stability improvements in the effects system

Stability improvements on game shutdown

Fixes to localizations and subtitles

Other minor crash/stability fixes

Meanwhile, as mentioned, Diablo II: Resurrected server issues persist, with Blizzard continuing to investigate. Their most recent Twitter update seems to identify an issue with the game’s authentication servers. As usual, the D2 Resurrected forums are awash with people complaining of various login-related issues, so it seems Blizzard still has plenty of work ahead of them.

[#D2R] We are aware of an issue that is affecting our authentication servers, which may result in slow or failed login attempts. We are currently investigating the cause and will provide updates as they are available. — Blizzard CS - The Americas (@BlizzardCS) October 14, 2021

