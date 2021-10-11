Diablo II: Resurrected Continues to Suffer from Server Issues Weeks After Launch

As has seemingly become tradition for Blizzard, the launch of Diablo II: Resurrected was a bit of a mess, with a host of server issues and bugs making the game nearly unplayable at launch. Some of those issues have since been fixed via patches, but weeks after launch server issues continue to be a subject of widespread complaints on the Blizzard forums and elsewhere. Blizzard took Diablo II: Resurrected servers down for maintenance this weekend, but players continued to suffer from login issues. As of now, the Blizzard customer service Twitter account has been promising more info “in the next hour”… for around three hours.

We are still investigating the connection issues and will have more information in the next hour. #D2R — Blizzard CS EU (@BlizzardCSEU_EN) October 11, 2021

I’ve said it before, but it remains baffling that Blizzard didn’t manage to get something as simple as server capacity right for Diablo II: Resurrected considering how badly the company needed a win. It’s a shame too, because the game is actually quite good when it’s actually playable as Wccftech’s Chris Wray spells out in his full review…

Diablo II is one of the best ARPG's in gaming history, and Vicarious Visions haven't made many changes for Resurrected. Visually, there's a stark difference, and it looks great while keeping the atmosphere. A few quality of life changes help keep this fresh and make it playable on consoles, but it just doesn't go far enough at points. This aging master may have had a facelift, and it's one you can have a fantastic time with, but you can hear the creaking of its bones.

Diablo II: Resurrected is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch.