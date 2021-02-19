Diablo II Resurrected Features Both Classic and Remastered Visuals; Game Is Coming to All Major Consoles – Rumor

Diablo II Resurrected is rumored to be announced soon, and it seems like fans of the classic Blizzard game will not be disappointed.

Speaking on Reddit, PracticalBrush12, a relatively new leaker who has revealed information correctly about Monster Hunter Rise and the latest Nintendo Direct before official announcements, revealed that Diablo II Resurrected will feature both the classic and remastered visuals, and no major gameplay change. Players will also be able to switch between the two visual styles on the fly.

Diablo II Resurrected to Be Announced at BlizzConline – Rumor

Among the new features that will be included in the game will be controller support, toggleable auto-gold pickup, a shared stash, and more. According to the leaker, Diablo II Resurrected is launching on all major consoles, including the Nintendo Switch, with cross-progression support.

Then also D2R yay, it's coming! It's a remaster - the original game literally runs under the new 3D 60fps graphics engine so that means the gameplay is identical! There's even a switch to flip the graphics on the fly! Remastered audio and cinematics! Shared stash is here! Advanced stats summary - no more counting needed! Toggleable auto gold pickup! Controller support ( as it comes to all major consoles, Switch too). Shift to compare! Dynamic lighting but still dark as the original! Cross progression! You're not forced to be online to play, just once! You can sing up for technical alpha, game should come this year!

Alongside the Diablo II Resurrected information, PracticalBrush12 also shared new information on Diablo IV. During the incoming BlizzConline, Blizzard will reveal a new class, the Rogue.

So, new class for DIV, the rogue! Uses bows, crossbows, swords and daggers and is quite mobile! Also lacks an ear (she got PK :c )! More character customisation - skin, tattoos, makeup, hair color. Class specialization that are tied to what faction you will support and do class quests for in the open world! Item drops differentiate in looks based on the location (sword is a scimitar in the desert but it's a broadsword in the north). You can customise your horsie! Monster camps that you can conquer for the people! Special PvP currency in certain area, is used for cosmetics, you can collect it unpurified by killing monsters but when you purify - anyone can attack and kill you and steal those shards.... No words about test or releases.

Diablo II Resurrected has yet to be announced officially. We will keep you updated on the matter as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.