Diablo II Resurrected Beta Date Possibly Leaked Through Official Microsoft Store

The date for the upcoming Diablo II Resurrected Beta might have possibly been leaked through the official Microsoft Store.

Last month, Blizzard announced that the next beta for the highly-anticipated remaster will kick off later this month. “This August, players will be able to experience these latest changes firsthand! For a limited time, the gates of Hell will reopen, allowing players who preordered Diablo II: Resurrected to step into Sanctuary in the early access beta”, Blizzard wrote in a blog post. “Soon after, all players (on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation) will also have the chance to confront the demons of the Burning Hells in the open beta.”

Blizzard didn’t provide exact beta launch dates, but if a now-removed listing on the Microsoft Store is to be believed, the beta phase for Diablo II Resurrected will kick off next week on August 17th. As said, the reference to the beta has already been removed from the store, but an eagle-eyed Reddit user managed to grab a screenshot of the date before it got pulled. Whether this date refers to the early access beta or the open beta is unknown at this point, but the date was mentioned on Microsoft’s open beta listing for the game.

Pre-order the digital edition of Diablo® II: Resurrected™ or Diablo® Prime Evil Collection and get Early Access to the Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta! Be among the first to return to Hell and experience the timeless gameplay of Diablo II, now remastered with modern visuals and audio that take advantage of today's gaming hardware. Face the minions of Hell as one of five playable classes in the Beta. Each is highly customizable with countless build and gear options for players to explore. *Open Beta Early Access to be available prior to the launch of Diablo II: Resurrected. Actual platform availability and launch date(s) of the Beta subject to change. See https://news.blizzard.com/en-us/diablo2 for more details. Internet connection required.

Diablo II Resurrected is slated for a launch next month on September 23rd for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.