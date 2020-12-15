Devil May Cry 5 Vergil DLC Is Now Live On PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

The Devil May Cry 5 Vergil DLC is now live on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, allowing players to unlock Dante's brother and longtime rival as a playable character.

The character, who made his debut in Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, comes with a unique moveset based upon his DMC 4 Special Edition iteration. The DLC is available for purchase for $4.99/€4.99/£3.99

"Show me your motivation!" Vergil DLC is now available for #DevilMayCry 5 on PC, #PS4 and #XboxOne!

Vergil isn't the only addition included in Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition. The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game also features Turbo Mode and the Legendary Dark Knight Mode, a new difficulty setting that exponentially increases the number of enemies for each encounter. With all these additions, the Special Edition is indeed the definitive edition of DMC5.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is every bit as good as the original release, if not even more, thanks to the many additions like playable Vergil, Turbo Mode and Legendary Dark Knight difficulty. While ray tracing and DualSense support are not massive game-changers, they round up the package nicely and help making it a worthy purchase for every Devil May Cry fan and for those who did not have yet the pleasure to experience one of the best character action games released in recent years.

Devil May Cry 5 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Special Edition is now out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.