Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition New Trailer Shows More Vergil Gameplay

A new Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition trailer has been released online, featuring a new look at Vergil and more.

The new trailer features not only new Vergil gameplay but also HYDE's new song DEFEAT, which seems to go quite well with the game's intense action. You can check out the new trailer below.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition's Vergil will not play too differently from his Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition rendition, featuring the Concentration Gauge mechanics that will increase his damage the longer he stays close to the enemy, and three different weapons - the Yamato, the Beowulf, and the Spectral Force Edge.

Alongside Vergil, the Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will introduce Legendary Dark Knight Mode, ray tracing support, and more.

Take advantage of the power of the next generation of consoles and tailor the options to your preferred gameplay experience. Fine-tune your experience as you prioritize gorgeous and photorealistic lighting effects using ray-tracing, the sharpest resolution possible, or the highest framerates the series has ever offered. Not enough? You'll also be able to hear the action unfold around you with incredible 3D sound, and loading times go by in a blink to keep the thrills coming. All of this with even more intense new modes so you can push your style to the max. And the icing on the infernal cake? Vergil joins the gang as a new playable character! The PlayStation 5 version even uses the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers to let you feel the tension of battle in the tips of your fingers.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will be available at launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S worldwide. Vergil will also release as paid DLC on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 15th.