Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Tokyo Game Show 2020 Footage Showcases Ray Tracing, Legendary Dark Knight Mode, Vergil Gameplay

New Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition gameplay footage has been shared today, showcasing some of the new features coming to the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X game.

The new footage, shown during today's Capcom Tokyo Game Show 2020 presentation, showcased the game's new ray tracing support, the Legendary Dark Knight mode, and Turbo mode.

Today's Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition presentation also featured new Vergil gameplay footage. Not much has been shown of the character in action, but producer Matt Walker did tease that he will come with multiple weapons, so we definitely haven't seen everything new the game will offer.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is releasing at launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in November. The new features are not coming to the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions of the game, with the exception of Vergil, who will be released as DLC down the line.