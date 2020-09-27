Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Tokyo Game Show 2020 Footage Showcases Ray Tracing, Legendary Dark Knight Mode, Vergil Gameplay
New Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition gameplay footage has been shared today, showcasing some of the new features coming to the upcoming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X game.
The new footage, shown during today's Capcom Tokyo Game Show 2020 presentation, showcased the game's new ray tracing support, the Legendary Dark Knight mode, and Turbo mode.
Today's Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition presentation also featured new Vergil gameplay footage. Not much has been shown of the character in action, but producer Matt Walker did tease that he will come with multiple weapons, so we definitely haven't seen everything new the game will offer.
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Vergil Gameplay: pic.twitter.com/vZhimxPt4U
— AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 27, 2020
Just to set expectations - we won’t be going into detail on Vergil’s weapons or moves tonight. Hopefully everyone still enjoys the program! ^_^ https://t.co/x2Avs5GOcX
— Matt Walker (@retroOtoko) September 27, 2020
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is releasing at launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in November. The new features are not coming to the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions of the game, with the exception of Vergil, who will be released as DLC down the line.
Take advantage of the power of the next generation of consoles and tailor the options to your preferred gameplay experience. Fine-tune your experience as you prioritize gorgeous and photorealistic lighting effects using ray-tracing, the sharpest resolution possible, or the highest framerates the series has ever offered.
Not enough? You'll also be able to hear the action unfold around you with incredible 3D sound, and loading times go by in a blink to keep the thrills coming. All of this with even more intense new modes so you can push your style to the max. And the icing on the infernal cake? Vergil joins the gang as a new playable character!
The PlayStation 5 version even uses the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers to let you feel the tension of battle in the tips of your fingers.
