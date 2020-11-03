Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition New Footage Showcases Vergil, Legendary Dark Knight, Turbo Modes

New Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition gameplay footage has been shared online today, showcasing more of the additions included in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launch game.

The new footage, which has been shared online by Japanese websites 4Gamer and Famitsu as well as by IGN and Game Informer, focuses on the Legendary Dark Knight Mode, which increases the number of enemies in all missions, the Turbo Mode, which speeds up gameplay, and Vergil, who's finally shown wielding his signature weapons Beowulf and the Force Edge, alongside the iconic Yamato. You can check out the footage below.

How To Set Up The DualSense PlayStation 5 Controller On PC

The Witcher 3 Fast Travel Loading Is Almost Instant on Xbox Series X

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will take advantage of the next-generation of consoles to offer improved visuals, ray tracing support, and more.

Take advantage of the power of the next generation of consoles and tailor the options to your preferred gameplay experience. Fine-tune your experience as you prioritize gorgeous and photorealistic lighting effects using ray-tracing, the sharpest resolution possible, or the highest framerates the series has ever offered. Not enough? You'll also be able to hear the action unfold around you with incredible 3D sound, and loading times go by in a blink to keep the thrills coming. All of this with even more intense new modes so you can push your style to the max. And the icing on the infernal cake? Vergil joins the gang as a new playable character! The PlayStation 5 version even uses the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers to let you feel the tension of battle in the tips of your fingers.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition launches on PlayStation 5 on November 12th in North America and on November 19th in the rest of the world. The game will also hit Xbox Series X and S on November 10th.