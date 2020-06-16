Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard May Get Next-Gen Ports – Rumor

Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard may get next-gen ports at some point.

Speaking on his Twitter profile, insider Dusk Golem recently suggested that the two current-gen games from Capcom may be getting ports on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This isn't just speculation on the insider part, as he recently received confirmation regarding Capcom's plans for its RE Engine games and next-gen consoles.

A bit of both. However, I've had clarification since then on what the plan is for the current RE Engine games & next-gen, but I won't be sharing it for now. I gave the okay for the Declassified people to publish it in a few weeks time, not gonna' step on their toes. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) June 14, 2020

Seeing both Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X wouldn't be surprising, considering how often Capcom ports its games across a variety of platforms. Devil May Cry 5 would also benefit greatly from a Special Edition, as fans have been clamoring for a playable Vergil ever since an incomplete but mostly functional version of the character has been found in the game.

Devil May Cry 5 is among the best action games released in recent years, thanks to its excellent mechanics and high level of polish.

Devil May Cry V is the best entry in the series and one of the best character action games ever released. In addition to its excellent combat mechanics and level design, which expand greatly on the elements introduced in past games, the story and characters had never before received such focus in Devil May Cry. The game may be lacking in extra content such as the fan-favorite Bloody Palace mode at launch, but don't let this small flaw prevent you from getting what will surely be one of the 2019 Game of the Year contenders.

Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 7: Biohzard are now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. We will keep you updated on the rumored next-gen ports as soon as more is revealed, so stay tuned for all the latest news.