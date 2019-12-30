Devil May Cry 5 Co-Op Trainer New Version Introduces Improved Vergil

A new version of the Devil May Cry 5 Co-Op trainer has been released online, introducing a much better version of Vergil to the game.

The 1.1.1 update fixes a lot of new moves for Vergil and makes the game more stable when playing him in all regular story missions.

Fixed Vergil DT HP Recovery, enabled Enemy Step, Trigger Heart and Get More Orbs for Vergil, added HUD for Vergil (uses V´s HUD), replaced Vergil´s Guarding move (L2) with Judgement Cut End on the ground (only visual, cannot hit enemies) and with Judgement Cut in the air. Improved reliability of Play As Vergil fixes. Fixed Bloody Palace Continue sometimes preventing users from accessing other game modes until they pressed Continue íngame Fixed issue with Auto Skip: Cutscenes skipping picking up Nidhogg babies (which is an interaction, and not a cutscene) Internal optimizations

Vergil's moveset is extremely limited, compared to Dante's and Nero's, but the fact that the character could be made playable just a few days after Devil may Cry 5 released hinted at the fact that DLC fully unlocking him would be coming in the months following release. This, sadly, hasn't happened, as it has been confirmed that development of the game was over after the release of the Bloody Palace free update.

Devil May Cry 5 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.