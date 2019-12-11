Detroit Become Human PC Requirements Massively Increased Ahead of Release; i7 3770 with 8GB RAM & GTX 780 Now Required
Detroit Become Human PC Requirements have been updated ahead of the game’s PC release on the Epic Games Store tomorrow.
Back in March of this year we covered the game’s minimum and recommended PC specs, but it appears that developer Quantic Dream has massively increased both requirements. The French developer announced the new PC specs through Twitter and said that “further specs” will be provided following the launch of the game.
At first, Quantic Dream announced that players would require an i5-2400 or equivalent CPU, 4GB RAM and an NVIDIA GTX 660 GPU to be able to run the game. This requirement has now been greatly increased to an Intel Core i7-3770 CPU, 8GB of RAM and at least a GTX 780/Radeon HD 7950 GPU. That’s quite the upgrade.
The same can be said about the game’s recommended specs as Quantic Dream now recommends an i5-8400/Ryzen 5 1600 CPU, 16GB RAM and a GeForce GTX 1060/Radeon RX 580 GPU.
We’ve included the new PC requirements down below:
Detroit Become Human PC Requirements
Detroit: Become Human Minimum PC Specs
- OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)
- CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD FX-8350, 4.2 GHz (6 to 8 logical cores minimum highly recommended)
- RAM: 8GB RAM
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon HD 7950
- VRAM: 3GB or more
Detroit: Become Human Recommended PC specs
- OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)
- CPU: i5-8400 @ 2.8GHz or Ryzen 5 1600
- RAM: 16GB RAM
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
- VRAM: 4GB or more
Detroit: Become Human PC releases tomorrow on the Epic Game Store. The game is already available for the PlayStation 4.
