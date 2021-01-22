Destruction AllStars Shows Off Its Calamitous Cast Prior to its February PS Plus Release

Originally slated to be a PlayStation 5 launch game, Destruction AllStars was ultimately delayed to February 2021 and, in a somewhat surprising twist, Sony announced the game will be “free” with a PS Plus subscription. Well, February is almost here, so Sony has released a new trailer which shows off the colorful cast of this new vehicular combat game. Check it out, below.

Not bad! While perhaps trying just a touch too hard to be cool, Destruction AllStars looks like it could be a solid successor to vehicular smash ‘em ups like Twisted Metal. Haven’t been keeping up with Destruction AllStars? Here are the game’s key features:

Stunning visuals: Has total destruction ever looked this good? Experience the global phenomenon of vehicle-based combat in a crisp dynamic 4K resolution.

Fast loading: Mayhem waits for no one! Choose your AllStar and accelerate into the action with the near-instant lightning-fast load times of the PS5 console's ultra-high-speed SSD.

Adaptive triggers: Experience your ride! Get unique feedback for each vehicle thanks to the DualSense Wireless Controller's adaptive triggers.

Haptic feedback: Wham! Experience the impact of rams and slams as the DualSense Wireless Controller's dual actuators simulate the feel of your in-game actions through immersive sensory feedback.

Tempest 3D AudioTech: How the crunch of slamming into an opponent is meant to sound! Hear stunning 360-degree stadium atmospherics with Tempest 3D AudioTech

Destruction AllStars is coming exclusively to PS5, and, as mentioned, is supposed to be one of the free PS Plus games for February. No word on a specific release date yet, although it will likely launch with next month’s other PS Plus games, which is to say, within the first week of February. What do you think? Does the game look interesting? If you’re already a PS Plus subscriber it certainly looks worth a try.