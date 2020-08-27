Destiny 2 Beyond Light Receives Brand-new Gamescom 2020 Stasis Trailer Showing Off Subclasses

During tonight’s Gamescom 2020 opening showcase, Bungie has debuted a new Destiny 2 Beyond Light Stasis trailer.

The action-packed icy trailer showcases the new subclasses that will be introduced with the Beyond Light expansion this November. In the trailer, we get a small glimpse of the Warlock Shadebinder subclass, the Hunter Revenant, and the Titan Behemoth. Check out the new Stasis trailer down below:

Power takes a new form and three new subclasses emerge: Shadebinders, Revenants, and Behemoths. Guardians will wield Stasis as they begin a perilous journey. A journey to a new destination in search of a dark empire and secrets frozen in time. Secrets that will reveal a power beyond understanding – beyond Light.

For more information about the new Stasis power introduced in Beyond Light, be sure to check out the expansion’s official website right here.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light launches globally on PC and consoles on November 10. The Beyond Light expansion was officially announced back in June of this year and was initially slated for a release next month. In July, however, Bungie announced the expansion’s delay.

“As the first chapter in a new trilogy of expansions, Beyond Light is the beginning of a new era of Destiny 2”, Bungie wrote. “We have a powerful story to tell and incredible new features that we're really excited for players to experience. As always, our goal is to make the coolest, most entertaining expansion we can possibly make for our fans. To that end, we are doing what’s best for the game and moving the launch date.”

The team added, “the past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic. We’ve learned to create together in a new way, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we’re still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect.”