Demon’s Souls Remake Gets Brand New Screenshots; Multiple PlayStation 5 Games Placeholder Box Arts Have Shown up on Amazon

New Demon's Souls remake screenshots emerged online today, providing a new look at the upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive game.

The two new screenshots have emerged online thanks to the game's listing on Amazon Australia, which also features a placeholder box art. You can find the new screenshots below.

The Demon's Souls Remake placeholder box art isn't the only one that has been made available on Amazon Australia today, as arts for Sackboy, Gran Turismo 7, Destruction Allstars, and Returnal have also gone live, hinting that pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 and some of its games are going to be opened very soon.

Some more #PS5 boxart has shown up on Amazon Australia (in some cases not finalized)https://t.co/QMHcaxxrvl pic.twitter.com/vFsS8Ttbr9 — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 9, 2020

The Demon's Souls remake has been announced a couple of months back during the PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming event. The game, which is being developed by Bluepoint Games, will come with multiple graphics options and the same, hardcore action role-playing game experience of the original PlayStation 3 release.

Experience the original brutal challenge, completely remade from the ground up. All presented in stunning visual quality with enhanced performance, this is the world of Boletaria as you have never seen it before.

Venture to the northern kingdom of Boletaria – a once prosperous land of knights, now beset with unspeakable creatures and ravenous demons. Meet strange characters, unhinged and twisted by the world around them, and unravel the unsettling story of Demon’s Souls.

Perfect and hone your skills in combat – know when to push forward and when to bide your time, as with each missed swing and careless mistake, you risk losing the very souls you’ve worked so hard to collect. The rewards for slaying the strongest foes are immense though, and death does not mean the end – it’s just another state of being.

With online invasions adding to the danger of your quest. Or play cooperatively by summoning allies to aid in your fight against the demons.

Active PS Plus subscription required for online multiplayer.

Demon's Souls remake launches on a yet to be confirmed release date exclusively on PlayStation 5.