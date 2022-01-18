Reimagined Rise of the Tomb Raider Box Art by Akihiko Yoshida Can Be Printed To Give Your Copy an Unique Look

As part of Tomb Raider’s 25th Anniversary celebration, publisher Square Enix has shared reimagined box art for Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Created by renowned artist and character designer Akihiko Yoshida, this updated art for the 2nd part of the recent Tomb Raider trilogy shows Lara traversing through Syria. Most of you will know Yoshida from his amazing work on Tactics Ogre and Final Fantasy Tactics. The talented designer now serves as the Art Director of CyDesignation (a subsidiary of Cygames) in Japan.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Mod Introduces Fully Playable Red XIII

“To participate in such a memorable project for Tomb Raider, a series that continues to be loved all over the world, was an honor and a delightful experience”, Yoshida said when asked about his inspiration for his reimagined Rise of the Tomb Raider design. “Congratulations on Tomb Raider's 25th Anniversary. In this piece, I wanted to use a simple composition to express Lara about to embark on an adventure full of conviction and confidence, strength, and mature beauty. As a side note, as a homage to the first installment of Tomb Raider, I used the color of her tank top as the background color.”

Down below you’ll find the amazing new box art for Rise of the Tomb Raider. The full-sized versions of the art can be downloaded right here. Of course, players owning the boxed version of Rise of the Tomb Raider on PlayStation and Xbox consoles can just the templates to give their boxed copy a unique new look.

Rise of the Tomb Raider is available globally now for Xbox consoles, PlayStation 4/5, and PC. The game was originally released on Xbox One back in 2015.