Demon’s Souls Remake Will Restore Some Cut Content, but Won’t Feature the Sixth Archstone – Rumor

The Demon’s Souls remake releasing on PlayStation 5 next month will restore some of the game's cut content in some capacity, but it will not feature the sixth Archstone.

Lande McDonald, who recently started revealing new information on the game, confirmed that some of the game's new content, like the new artwork behind the Fool's Idol, features three huge glass windows that are based on content cut from the original.

Just to drop a random bit of Demon's Souls Remake info that can be verified on release: The artwork behind the Fool's Idol no longer features just a woman on a thin stained glass window, it's now 3 huge glass windows. They've added bald, white-bearded men on each side of her.

While cut content will make an appearance in some form in the Demon’s Souls remake, it seems like it will not feature the Sixth Archstone. This Archstone, which appears in ruins in the original game, was meant to give access to another area that has been cut before release.

Demon’s Souls launches on PlayStation 5 on November 12th in North America and on November 19th in Europe. The game will feature the same challenging experience featured in the original, enhanced by new gameplay tweaks and the DualSense controller's haptics.