With AMD's new Cezanne APUs, Dell has implemented them into the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 and Dell G15 Ryzen Edition alongside the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. The Dell G15 is an affordable gaming laptop while the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is a much more premium laptop.

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Comes Equipped With An AMD Ryzen 7 5900HX And A NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

The chassis of the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 remains relatively unchanged with a few minor tweaks compared to the m15 R4. The most visible tweak is the change to the back with a slightly different design for the rear exhaust. The hinges have also been slightly tweaked, but there aren't any other noticeable changes.

The blue LED lighting has remained the same as well as the m15 inscription on the back of the laptop. It still keeps that gamer aesthetic with minimal design changes. The keyboard has changed and is now an ultra-low profile mechanical keyboard developed in partnership with Cherry MX.

The Alienware m15 R4 which is the current generation model features the 10th Gen Core series CPUs in combination with GeForce RTX 30 series graphics. The m15 Ryzen Edition R5 takes advantage of the Cezanne APUs which are the Ryzen 5000H series CPUs.

The top model will feature the 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 5900HX which boosts up to 4.6GHz. The graphics will continue to be NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series cards and this time around, it features RTX 3070 and the RTX 3060 instead of just the RTX 3060. It comes equipped with up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 2TB NVMe SSD. The two 15.6" display options are either a 360Hz FHD display or a 240Hz QHD display.























A leaked Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 mobile GPU with 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD costs 16,999 RMB which converts to about $2,600 or €2,180. The Alienware m15 R5 will be available in the US on April 20th starting at $1793.98.

The Dell G15 Gaming Laptops Are An Affordable Entry Into Portable Gaming

The next addition to Dell's laptop lineup is the G15 alongside is the G15 Ryzen Edition. This laptop is a more affordable gaming laptop in comparison to the Alienware m15 R5. The major difference between the two is that the G15 Ryzen Edition features Cezanne APUs whilst the G15 features Intel's 10th Gen CPUs as well as slightly more configuration with graphics on the G15. Both models will not be available at launch with a 360Hz panel as it comes out later.











Both models can have up to a 2TB SSD and can be configured to have either a 15.6" FHD display at 120Hz or 165Hz. The G15 and G15 Ryzen Edition feature up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, but the G15 Ryzen Edition features DDR4-3200 memory while the G15 features DDR4-2933 memory. However, the G15 Ryzen Edition can come configured with 32GB while the G15 can be upgraded through memory that is sold separately.







The only graphics card available on the G15 Ryzen Edition is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 whilst the G15 features the option to choose between the RTX 3060 or the GTX 1650. The G15 Ryzen Edition comes equipped with the Cezanne APUs up to the 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 5800H which boosts up to 4.4 GHz. The G15 features Intel's 10th Gen processors up to the 6-core, 12-thread Core i7-10870H which boosts up to 5.0 GHz.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition will be available in the U.S. on May 4 and the Dell G15 will be available in the U.S. on April 13. Both the G15 and G15 Ryzen Edition will both start at $899.99.