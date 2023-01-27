DLSS 3 Delivers Massive Boosts to Dying Light 2(Next Tuesday), Marvel’s Midnight Suns and HITMAN 3

Today, NVIDIA shared its monthly DLSS 3 update, revealing that Techland's Dying Light 2: Stay Human will receive the Deep Learning Super Sampling Frame Generation update on Tuesday, January 31st.

NVIDIA also provided benchmark results showing a massive performance difference. With Super Resolution set to Performance Mode at 4K and max settings (ray tracing included), Dying Light 2: Stay Human runs 2.8x faster on a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU compared to native rendering, reaching nearly 187 average frames per second.

NVIDIA also partnered with Techland to deliver an in-game bonus reward via GeForce Experience. Starting on January 31st, click the notification in GFE and follow the steps to acquire a code you’ll be able to redeem on Techland’s website.

Two big games were also updated yesterday with DLSS 3 support. The first is IOI's HITMAN 3, now known as HITMAN World of Assassination. According to NVIDIA, the GeForce RTX 4090 can now deliver an average of 162.9 FPS with Frame Generation and Super Resolution Performance Mode (4K resolution) enabled.

GeForce RTX 40 Series owners can check out DLSS 3 via the free demo if they don't own the full game.

Firaxis Games also introduced DLSS 3 to Marvel's Midnight Suns with the free update that went live alongside the Deadpool DLC. The performance boost is slightly lower here, but RTX 4090 can still look forward to an average of 156.9 FPS.

On Thursday, February 2nd, two new game releases will be added to the growing list of DLSS 3 games: the cooperative FPS Perish and the sci-fi adventure game Deliver Us Mars, which also support ray traced reflections and shadows.

The latter game runs at 180.7 average FPS on a GeForce RTX 4090.

As for Perish, the game enjoys a similar boost (2.4x) from native rendering to DLSS 3.

We'll have exclusive interviews with the developers of Perish and Deliver Us Mars early next week.