DeepCool Reveals the GamerStorm DQ-M Series of Modular Power Supplies

DeepCool reveals the GamerStorm DQ-M series of fully-modular power supplies, these power supplies offer a variety of capacities ranging from 650-watts and feature the highest capacity of 850-watts. These power supplies offer a large number of features; these include 100% Japanese 105°C Capacitors and Highly reliable multi-layered protection. This series a total of three different models, a 650-watt model, a 750-watt model, and an 850-watt model.

DeepCool Introduces the GamerStorm DQ-M series of fully-modular power supplies

These power supplies feature a fully modular design, and this allows users only to need to plug in the cords that users need. This design keeps the cord clutter inside your PC to a minimum and keeps the inside of your PC looking fantastic for the users that have a tempered glass side panel.

These power supplies also feature an 80 PLUS Gold certification; this certification states that at 20% load, the power supply will have an efficiency rating of roughly 87% and when at 50% load, this power supplies will have an efficiency rating of approximately 90%. This means that the 850-watt model will feature not only be very reliable but also produce the power that your system requires depending on the load generated by your system.

These power supplies are in the ATX format and offer the user a fully-modular design along with a black casing with a brushed silver frame surrounding the 120 mm fan. While the 750-watt model features a white coating. The 120 mm fan features a near-silent operation while offering exceptionally high performance. The included fans provide incredible performance to noise ratio. That ratio makes these power supplies perfect for PC builders that desire a quieter system without compromising on the power produced.

For connectors, all three of these power supplies features one 24-pin connector and two 4+4 pin EPS connectors and four 6+2 PCIe power connector. Where these power supplies differ is in the SATA connectors, the two lower capacities, the 650-watt and 750-watt, features just seven SATA power connectors and the largest capacity, the 850-watt model, features a total of ten SATA power connectors.

DeepCool hasn't announced any pricing information for any of the three power supplies.