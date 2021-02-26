DEATHLOOP Third Trailer Provides New Look at the Game

A new DEATHLOOP has been shared online, providing a new look at the upcoming game in development by Arkane.

The new trailer, which has been shown during yesterday's State of Play, shows more of the deathly loop players will find themselves in.

Wccftech’s Most Anticipated Shooters of 2021 – A Banner Year for Shooting at Stuff

Is this déjà vu? Fall deeper into the mystery of Blackreef with a brand new DEATHLOOP gameplay trailer featuring PS5 next-gen gameplay and an original song by Sencit feat. FJØRA. Everyone knows the feeling of déjà vu – that sensation that you’ve experienced something before. For Colt, this feeling is near-constant. Trapped in a time loop, Colt has been experiencing déjà vu for as long as he can remember. Every time the day loops, it’s a struggle to remember everything and use the knowledge he has to push himself forward and, hopefully, off the island of Blackreef. Meet a new Visionary, “Ramblin’” Frank Spicer, and experience the “Déjà Vu” in the latest music video inspired DEATHLOOP trailer.

DEATHLOOP was originally announced with a 2020 release date, but the game was eventually delayed to 2021 last August, as the developer needed more time to create an experience of the same level of quality as the others developed by the team. The game releases on May 21st on PlayStation 5 and PC worldwide.