DEATHLOOP Third Trailer Provides New Look at the Game
A new DEATHLOOP has been shared online, providing a new look at the upcoming game in development by Arkane.
The new trailer, which has been shown during yesterday's State of Play, shows more of the deathly loop players will find themselves in.
Is this déjà vu? Fall deeper into the mystery of Blackreef with a brand new DEATHLOOP gameplay trailer featuring PS5 next-gen gameplay and an original song by Sencit feat. FJØRA. Everyone knows the feeling of déjà vu – that sensation that you’ve experienced something before. For Colt, this feeling is near-constant. Trapped in a time loop, Colt has been experiencing déjà vu for as long as he can remember. Every time the day loops, it’s a struggle to remember everything and use the knowledge he has to push himself forward and, hopefully, off the island of Blackreef. Meet a new Visionary, “Ramblin’” Frank Spicer, and experience the “Déjà Vu” in the latest music video inspired DEATHLOOP trailer.
DEATHLOOP was originally announced with a 2020 release date, but the game was eventually delayed to 2021 last August, as the developer needed more time to create an experience of the same level of quality as the others developed by the team. The game releases on May 21st on PlayStation 5 and PC worldwide.
DESIGNED FOR THE PS5
DEATHLOOP is built for a new generation, leveraging the PlayStation 5's hardware and graphics to bring Arkane’s unique artistic vision to life like never before. DEATHLOOP takes advantage of new cutting-edge features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to make each encounter feel unique and impactful.
IF AT FIRST YOU DON’T SUCCEED... DIE, DIE AGAIN
Every new loop is an opportunity to change things up. Use the knowledge you gain from each attempt to change up your playstyle, stealthily sneaking through levels or barreling into the fight, guns-blazing. In each loop you’ll discover new secrets, gather intel on your targets as well as the island of Blackreef, and expand your arsenal. Armed with a host of otherworldly abilities and savage weaponry, you’ll utilize every tool at your command to execute takedowns that are as striking as they are devastating. Customize your loadout wisely to survive this deadly game of hunter vs hunted.