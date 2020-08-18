DEATHLOOP Has Been Delayed To Q2 2021, Arkane Confirms

Arkane Lyon's DEATHLOOP has been delayed, the developer confirmed today.

In a new statement released online, Arkane Lyon confirmed that their upcoming game will be released during the first quarter of 2021, and not in 2020 as originally announced, due to the challenges of working from home.

To the community, an update on DEATHLOOP: pic.twitter.com/XveoG6AgoT — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) August 18, 2020

DEATHLOOP is among the most interesting games coming to next-gen consoles and PC in the near future. The game will be focused on 1 versus 1 gameplay, which allowed the developer to come up with some interesting ideas, as highlighted back in June by Game Director Dinga Bakaba.

We felt this style of multiplayer, where we give people the option to play as the main antagonist, is a great way to really ramp up the level of trickery, tension, chaos and just plain unpredictability that we love in games like this. We feel that our game systems uniquely position us to allow for the confrontation between two players to be one not just of skill, but of wits, creativity and an open display of your personality. The focus is on the campaign and the story. And that campaign can be played with Julianna controlled only by the AI, or – and this is our recommendation – by a mix of A.I. and random players to experience the range of unpredictability and chaos that Julianna is capable of.

DEATHLOOP launches sometime during the first quarter of 2021.