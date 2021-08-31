Deathloop Latest Trailer Focuses on Next-Gen Immersion Features
A new Deathloop trailer has been released online, focusing on the game's next-gen immersion features.
The new trailer, which can be watched below, provides a quick overview of the immersion features powered by the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
From the stunning visuals in the 60s-inspired environments of Blackreef to the unique feel of every weapon with the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers, DEATHLOOP uses the next-gen features of the PlayStation 5 to immerse players in Colt’s neverending quest to break the timeloop.
Experience the ultimate struggle between two rival assassins with haptic feedback and immersive audio from the controller speaker that places you in the center of the action. If at first you don’t succeed, the PS5 console’s ultra-high speed SSD gets you back in the fight for freedom with quick loading times.
Deathloop launches on PC and PlayStation 5 on September 14th worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking our recent chat with developer Arkane.
DEATHLOOP is a next-gen first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored. In DEATHLOOP, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle - try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 66.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter