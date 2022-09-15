Menu
Company

Deathloop Goldenloop Update Adds Crossplay PvP Matchmaking, Cross-Buy and Cross-Save Alongside New Weapon, Ability & Enemy

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 15, 2022, 06:57 AM EDT
deathloop goldenloop update 3

Bethesda has detailed next week’s new Deathloop Goldenloop update, arriving on September 20.

As covered earlier today, Deathloop is also coming to  Xbox Series X|S (and Game Pass) next week, but we now have additional details about the Goldenloop update arriving alongside the Xbox Series version.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt Update Is Now Live, Bringing Players Back to Pittsburgh

The Goldenloop update will introduce crossplay PvP matchmaking across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC (Steam, Epic, Windows). In addition, those on PC and Xbox will also be able to use cross-purchase and cross-save.

Also coming with next week’s free update are a new weapon, ability, and a new enemy. There are also new ability upgrades for Julianna’s Masquerade ability, and new 2-in-1 trinkets. We included details about these new features down below:

NEW ABILITY: FUGUE

Blackreef is an eternal party, and what’s an eternal party without a little intoxication? The new Fugue ability is a projectile that slows and confuses your target, briefly rendering them harmless (and tipsy). The Fugue ability also includes four discoverable upgrades:

  • Coda: Extended duration
  • Earworm: Cast a Fugue “mine” on a surface
  • Discord: Target becomes hostile toward its allies
  • Syncopation: On target’s death, Fugue affects nearby enemies

Just imagine the damage you could do with the combination of Discord and Syncopation. Now that’s Colt’s kind of party.

You’ll have to do a little digging to find out how you can nab the Fugue Slab. Maybe check out Karl’s Bay in the afternoon? You may find a new mystery to unravel.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Deathloop Has Now Appeared on the Xbox Store, as PlayStation 5 Exclusivity Ends

NEW WEAPON: HALPS PROTOTYPE

The Visionary Wenjie has a new treat for you. The HALPS Prototype is a new energy-based rifle that fires a continuous laser-like beam, allowing you to rip through your enemies with precision. Fire the beam at a turret or security camera to refract the beam and hit your foes with bank shots.

deathloop goldenloop update 2

NEW ENEMY: PAINT-BOMBER

If you thought the other Eternalists were off their rockers, just wait until you meet the Paint-Bomber. These new NPCs are taking their creative flair to a new level, strapping themselves with a bandolier of paint-filled explosives that they’re all too happy to ignite while they sprint your way. Don’t let them get too close or they’ll take you down in a blaze of glory with them and turn you into another paint smear on the island of Blackreef’s colorful streets.

NEW ABILITY UPGRADES: FOUR NEW UPGRADES FOR JULIANNA’S MASQUERADE ABILITY

Previously Julianna’s unique ability Masquerade was the only ability in the game without its own upgrades, but no longer. With the GOLDENLOOP Update, you’ll have four possible upgrade options:

  • Ensemble: Target up to three NPCs with Masquerade
  • Mend: Regenerate health while using Masquerade on an NPC
  • Expose: When an NPC affected by Masquerade dies or spots Colt, Colt is automatically tagged
  • Incognito: Damage taken while using Masquerade is converted to Energy

NEW 2-IN-1 TRINKETS

19 new trinkets have been added to DEATHLOOP, but these trinkets aren’t like the ones you’re used to. These 2-in-1 trinkets all combine the abilities of two existing trinkets. Take the new ‘Wrecking Ball’ trinket, for example, which fuses the existing ‘Sprinter’ (move faster) and ‘Unstoppable Force’ (damage an enemy by sprinting into them) trinkets. Or ‘Rolling In It’, which is a blend of ‘Deep Pockets’ (carry more ammo) and ‘Stab N Grab’ (receive ammo from melee kills). Snag one of these dual-purpose trinkets to free up some space in your gear for new trinket possibilities.

The Deathloop Goldenloop update releases next week on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Products mentioned in this post

Deathloop
USD 32
Xbox Series X
USD 499

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order