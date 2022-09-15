Deathloop Goldenloop Update Adds Crossplay PvP Matchmaking, Cross-Buy and Cross-Save Alongside New Weapon, Ability & Enemy

Bethesda has detailed next week’s new Deathloop Goldenloop update, arriving on September 20.

As covered earlier today, Deathloop is also coming to Xbox Series X|S (and Game Pass) next week, but we now have additional details about the Goldenloop update arriving alongside the Xbox Series version.

The Goldenloop update will introduce crossplay PvP matchmaking across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC (Steam, Epic, Windows). In addition, those on PC and Xbox will also be able to use cross-purchase and cross-save.

Also coming with next week’s free update are a new weapon, ability, and a new enemy. There are also new ability upgrades for Julianna’s Masquerade ability, and new 2-in-1 trinkets. We included details about these new features down below:

NEW ABILITY: FUGUE

Blackreef is an eternal party, and what’s an eternal party without a little intoxication? The new Fugue ability is a projectile that slows and confuses your target, briefly rendering them harmless (and tipsy). The Fugue ability also includes four discoverable upgrades:

Coda: Extended duration

Earworm: Cast a Fugue “mine” on a surface

Discord: Target becomes hostile toward its allies

Syncopation: On target’s death, Fugue affects nearby enemies

Just imagine the damage you could do with the combination of Discord and Syncopation. Now that’s Colt’s kind of party.

You’ll have to do a little digging to find out how you can nab the Fugue Slab. Maybe check out Karl’s Bay in the afternoon? You may find a new mystery to unravel.

NEW WEAPON: HALPS PROTOTYPE

The Visionary Wenjie has a new treat for you. The HALPS Prototype is a new energy-based rifle that fires a continuous laser-like beam, allowing you to rip through your enemies with precision. Fire the beam at a turret or security camera to refract the beam and hit your foes with bank shots.

NEW ENEMY: PAINT-BOMBER

If you thought the other Eternalists were off their rockers, just wait until you meet the Paint-Bomber. These new NPCs are taking their creative flair to a new level, strapping themselves with a bandolier of paint-filled explosives that they’re all too happy to ignite while they sprint your way. Don’t let them get too close or they’ll take you down in a blaze of glory with them and turn you into another paint smear on the island of Blackreef’s colorful streets.

NEW ABILITY UPGRADES: FOUR NEW UPGRADES FOR JULIANNA’S MASQUERADE ABILITY

Previously Julianna’s unique ability Masquerade was the only ability in the game without its own upgrades, but no longer. With the GOLDENLOOP Update, you’ll have four possible upgrade options:

Ensemble: Target up to three NPCs with Masquerade

Mend: Regenerate health while using Masquerade on an NPC

Expose: When an NPC affected by Masquerade dies or spots Colt, Colt is automatically tagged

Incognito: Damage taken while using Masquerade is converted to Energy

NEW 2-IN-1 TRINKETS

19 new trinkets have been added to DEATHLOOP, but these trinkets aren’t like the ones you’re used to. These 2-in-1 trinkets all combine the abilities of two existing trinkets. Take the new ‘Wrecking Ball’ trinket, for example, which fuses the existing ‘Sprinter’ (move faster) and ‘Unstoppable Force’ (damage an enemy by sprinting into them) trinkets. Or ‘Rolling In It’, which is a blend of ‘Deep Pockets’ (carry more ammo) and ‘Stab N Grab’ (receive ammo from melee kills). Snag one of these dual-purpose trinkets to free up some space in your gear for new trinket possibilities.

The Deathloop Goldenloop update releases next week on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.