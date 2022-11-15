Blue Protocol will Launch in Spring 2023 (Japan); System Requirements Revealed

Blue Protocol is a game whose development over the past few years has been its own trip; back in 2019, the game had a visually striking debut trailer, and the year after, an English version was heavily hinted at, just to name a couple of examples. Fast forward to 2022, and Blue Protocol’s development has some new updates coming very soon.

First, the Bandai Namco-produced title aims for an early Spring 2023 release date in Japan (no particular month was disclosed). Meanwhile, the game will have a network test on January 14th and 16th, 2023. The updates don’t stop there, though, as The Game Awards, which happens on December 8th, will have a Blue Protocol announcement.

Something notable about the second part is that, in the stream replay, the Game Awards section was spoken in English, and mentioned overseas fans. If anything, it could very easily reveal an English dub or maybe more platforms that Blue Protocol will launch on, but we won’t know until The Game Awards.

Lastly, Blue Protocol's PC specs were disclosed, which are as follows (and can be found here):

Low graphics preset: OS: Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 Memory: 8GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX660 (2GB) or AMD Radeon R7 370 (2GB) Storage: 40GB free space on HDD Resolution: 720p DirectX Version: DX11 or DX12

Medium graphics preset: OS: Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700 Memory: 16GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX580 (8GB) Storage: 40GB free space on SSD Resolution: 1080p DirectX Version: DX12

High graphics preset:

OS: Windows 10 or 11 (64-bit) CPU: Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Memory: 16GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce RTX2060 Super (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX5700T (8GB) Storage: 40GB free space on SSD Resolution: 1080p DirectX Version: DX12



We’ll continue to update as more information on Blue Protocol is released. Blue Protocol is slated for an early Spring 2023 release date on PC in Japan.