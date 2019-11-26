Death Stranding 1.06 Update Brings Performance Improvements And More

A new update is now available for Death Stranding, bringing improvements to the game developed by Kojima Productions.

The 1.06 update introduces performance improvements as well as enhanced network functionality. Sadly, patch notes do not provide more details on how exactly the game has been improved.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order New Update Fixes Progression Issues

Optimized network functionality

Various performance improvements.

Death Stranding is among the most divisive games released in recent times, offering a gameplay experience that's markedly different from most AAA games.

Death Stranding takes place in a future America that’s more divided than ever thanks to a series of deadly terrorist strikes. In an effort to try to bring the fractured country together the president’s daughter Amelie (played by Lindsay Wagner) attempted a cross-country journey in order to reconnect a series of communication relays and spread a message of unity. Unfortunately, Amelie didn’t quite make it to her destination, as she was captured by a terrorist group, Homo Demens, and their leader the “Man in the Golden Mask” (Troy Baker) in the West Coast settlement of Edge Knot City. As Norman Reedus’ character Sam Bridges it’s up to you to follow Amelie’s path, walking from East to West across America, reactivating communication nodes and contacting various isolated “Preppers” along the way. The necklace we’ve seen around Sam’s neck is a Q-PIP, basically a series of keys used to unlock Cryon communication terminals. Unlock enough terminals in an area and it will create a strand connecting that area to other areas. A detailed map will track how much of each area you’ve marked and the connections you’ve made with NPCs.

Death Stranding is now available on PlayStation 4. The game will be released on PC during Summer 2020.