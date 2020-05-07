Bag a brand new USB-C to Lightning cable, nylon braided, for a low price of just $9.99, with a length of 6-feet.

MFi-Certified Lightning Cable with 6-Feet Length, Nylon Braided Design, Available for Just $9.99

There’s a high chance that you are always on a lookout for a good Lightning cable for your iPhone or iPad. Today’s your lucky day as Xcentz has a deal on one of their cables in a magnificent blue color. For a limited time, you can pick it up for a low price of $9.99 using a special discount code at checkout.

Right off the bat, this cable features a nylon braided design, meaning it is meant to be handled with least bit of care and it won’t ever fray that easily, unlike Apple’s very-own Lightning cables. Just to give you an idea how tough this cable is - it is rated for up to 30,000 bends and can carry a weight of 80 kilograms. We will net test that claim, but it sounds pretty durable to us.

Then there’s the fact that this cable has a length of 6-feet which is way longer than the cable that you actually need for charging and powering up. In fact, this cable is ideal for places like a car where someone in the back seat might want to pick up a quick charge without having to hand over their phone to someone in the front seat.

Since this cable has a USB-C connector on one end therefore pairing it with an 18W chargers will give you blistering fast charging speeds when connected to a compatible iPhone or iPad. You can expect this cable to charge an iPhone 11 from zero to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Last but not the least, this cable is fully MFi-certified and adheres to all quality standards set by Apple in order to ensure maximum compatibility with devices like the iPhone and iPad.

Buy Xcentz USB C to Lightning Cable - Was $13.99, now just $9.99 using special discount code YYMB3GDL

