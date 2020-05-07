Upgrade to a 13-inch MacBook Air with 1.6GHz dual-core Core i5 processor with 128GB SSD and 8GB of RAM for just $748, renewed.

Get a Super Thin Notebook with the 13-inch MacBook Air with Core i5, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM and Gold Color

Finding the right notebook can be a bit of a hassle these days. But if you are looking for something thin and portable, then the MacBook Air is a notebook which you should consider. Today, we have a deal on a renewed model, that will cost you just $748. Surprisingly, the gold color option is $101 cheaper than the Space Gray and Silver ones of the same category.

The notebook on sale features a 1.6GHz dual-core Core i5 processor. This might not sound like a lot, and it isn’t for some use-cases, but for everyday tasks, it is way more than enough, thanks to how macOS handles resources.

This MacBook Air has a Retina display, meaning everything will look razor sharp and at a normal viewing angle, you won’t see jagged edges of fonts or images. Essentially, it’s the best display you can get on a notebook at this price point in terms of sharpness.

On the storage front, the notebook comes with 128GB of SSD which is blazing fast and more than ample for storing documents. If you do happen to run out of storage, you can always opt for iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox or any other cloud service of your choice.

This MacBook Air features two Thunderbolt 3 ports which allows you to connect a whole host of devices. Even if you can’t, you can always add any port you like using a multitude of dongles available in the market. You can even connect an external GPU with this notebook if you like.

Last but not the least, this MacBook Air features 12 hours of battery life which is perfect for all day use. Whether you are a student, or just need a laptop for casual stuff like web browsing, the MacBook Air will handle it all.

Buy Apple MacBook Air (13-inch Retina display, 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, 128GB) - Gold - $748

