A fully unlocked iPhone XS with 256GB of storage in Silver is available for a price of just $514 today. Normally, this phone will sell for around $699.

Last year's iPhone, the iPhone XS, was a great smartphone on which the iPhone 11 builds upon. And right now there are a ton of deals you will find on the iPhone XS. Today, we have one, on a fully unlocked, renewed model, that will cost you only $514, which would otherwise sell for $699 on any regular day. But the great thing about this particular model is that it features 256GB of internal storage which is way more than enough if you are going to pack in a lot of apps, games, photos and videos.

The iPhone XS features Apple's A12 Bionic chip, the same one which powers the iPad Air 3 and iPad mini 5. It features glass on the front and back, along with a steel frame for that premium look. Then there's the beautiful 5.8-inch Retina display that is bright and features HDR capabilities. The cameras on this phone are great for both photos and videos. Everything is wrapped up with a waterproof body and fast wireless charging, which is now standard across every iPhone.

Remember, this is a renewed model and might feature some cosmetic imperfections which won't be noticeable at an arm's length. The device will ship with at least 80% battery health remaining which is a great bonus. Lastly, the phone does not ship with original accessories but will include a MFi-certified Lightning cable and charger in the box.

As is the case with renewed phones, stock tends to sell out pretty fast only to return with a different price later on. Make sure you get your order in soon if you are hoping to save some money on a flagship smartphone.

