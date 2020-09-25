Deal Alert: Eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam with HomeKit Support Just $31.99

The Eufy Security 2K Indoor Camera with support for Apple HomeKit is currently discounted to just $31.99, down from $40.

Add Eufy’s HomeKit Enabled Security Camera with 2K Resolution to Your Home or Office for a Low Price of Just $31.99

Installing a great security system at home does not cost that much these days. Thankfully, some of the essential security accessories are slowly getting cheaper, and you too can have peace of mind without breaking your wallet.

One of the best security cameras in the business, the Eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam is currently available for $31.99, and is a completely insane deal which everyone should look at. It supports Apple’s HomeKit, Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant. And the best part: it does not have any hidden fees to store all your recordings in the cloud. It works for free.

Speaking of which, this camera comes with a built-in microSD card too in order to save that is happening inside your home or office. Thanks to its mighty 2K resolution recording capabilities you can rest assured that this camera will record everything in crystal clear quality.

The camera has a built-in motion sensor as well and will send you a notification if it detects something with a snapshot. Nightvision mode ensures that each and every snapshot is visible no matter the time of day, or night.

The included microphone and speaker in the camera allows you to talk to whoever it is in front of the camera. If you truly want to take control and keep everything in check, this feature alone is a great one to have.

There is a lot to love about this camera and you too can own one for a measly price of just $31.99. It’s easy to setup, no hub is required and you will be left with peace of mind which you truly deserve.

Buy Eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam - Was $40, now just $31.99

