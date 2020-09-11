Xbox Series X Can Broadcast and Record at 4K@60FPS
There's been a lot of talk about the Xbox Series S this week, a smaller sibling of the Xbox Series X that can do almost everything except running games at 4K or playing discs (since it doesn't have a drive).
However, in the official fact sheet shared by Microsoft, we also learned that another difference is the Xbox Series X's capability to both broadcast and record gameplay at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. For comparison, the Xbox One X could record gameplay (but not broadcast) at 4K resolution and 30 frames per second. The fact sheet does not mention the broadcast and recording capabilities of the Series S console, though, so we'll have to wait for Microsoft's official word on that count.
As a reminder, broadcasting at 4K resolution is only available through YouTube (it was also possible on Mixer, which is now defunct), while Twitch is currently capped at 1080P@60FPS.
Official Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Specifications
|CPU
|8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz (3.6GHz w/ SMT Enabled)
|8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6GHz (3.4GHz w/ SMT Enabled)
|GPU
|AMD RDNA 2 GPU - 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz
|AMD RDNA 2 GPU - 20 CUs @ 1.565GHz
|GPU Power
|12.15 TFLOPS
|4 TFLOPS
|System on a Chip (SoC)
|Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC
|Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC
|RAM
|16GB GDDR6 RAM - 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s
|10GB GDDR6 RAM - 8GB @ 224GB/s, 2GB @ 56GB/s
|Performance Target
|4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS
|1440p @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS
|Storage
|1TB PCle Gen 4 NVMe SSD - 2.4GB/sec uncompressed 4.8GB/sec compressed
|512GB PCle Gen 4 NVMe SSD - 2.4GB/sec uncompressed 4.8GB/sec compressed
|Expandable Storage
|1TB Expansion Card
|1TB Expansion Card
|Backward Compatibility
|Thousands of Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games at launch. Xbox One accessories are backward-compatible as well.
|Thousands of Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games at launch. Xbox One accessories are backward-compatible as well.
|Disc Drive
|4K UHD Blu-ray
|Digital Only
|Display Out
|HDMI 2.1
|HDMI 2.1
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter