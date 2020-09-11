Xbox Series X Can Broadcast and Record at 4K@60FPS

Xbox Series X

There's been a lot of talk about the Xbox Series S this week, a smaller sibling of the Xbox Series X that can do almost everything except running games at 4K or playing discs (since it doesn't have a drive).

However, in the official fact sheet shared by Microsoft, we also learned that another difference is the Xbox Series X's capability to both broadcast and record gameplay at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. For comparison, the Xbox One X could record gameplay (but not broadcast) at 4K resolution and 30 frames per second. The fact sheet does not mention the broadcast and recording capabilities of the Series S console, though, so we'll have to wait for Microsoft's official word on that count.

Xbox Series S/X Announced As First Consoles To Support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

As a reminder, broadcasting at 4K resolution is only available through YouTube (it was also possible on Mixer, which is now defunct), while Twitch is currently capped at 1080P@60FPS.

Official Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Specifications

CPU 8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz (3.6GHz w/ SMT Enabled) 8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6GHz (3.4GHz w/ SMT Enabled)
GPU AMD RDNA 2 GPU - 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz AMD RDNA 2 GPU - 20 CUs @ 1.565GHz
GPU Power 12.15 TFLOPS 4 TFLOPS
System on a Chip (SoC) Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC
RAM 16GB GDDR6 RAM - 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s 10GB GDDR6 RAM - 8GB @ 224GB/s, 2GB @ 56GB/s
Performance Target 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS 1440p @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS
Storage 1TB PCle Gen 4 NVMe SSD - 2.4GB/sec uncompressed 4.8GB/sec compressed 512GB PCle Gen 4 NVMe SSD - 2.4GB/sec uncompressed 4.8GB/sec compressed
Expandable Storage 1TB Expansion Card 1TB Expansion Card
Backward Compatibility Thousands of Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games at launch. Xbox One accessories are backward-compatible as well. Thousands of Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games at launch. Xbox One accessories are backward-compatible as well.
Disc Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray Digital Only
Display Out HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.1
