Xbox Series X Can Broadcast and Record at 4K@60FPS

There's been a lot of talk about the Xbox Series S this week, a smaller sibling of the Xbox Series X that can do almost everything except running games at 4K or playing discs (since it doesn't have a drive).

However, in the official fact sheet shared by Microsoft, we also learned that another difference is the Xbox Series X's capability to both broadcast and record gameplay at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. For comparison, the Xbox One X could record gameplay (but not broadcast) at 4K resolution and 30 frames per second. The fact sheet does not mention the broadcast and recording capabilities of the Series S console, though, so we'll have to wait for Microsoft's official word on that count.

Xbox Series S/X Announced As First Consoles To Support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

As a reminder, broadcasting at 4K resolution is only available through YouTube (it was also possible on Mixer, which is now defunct), while Twitch is currently capped at 1080P@60FPS.

Official Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Specifications