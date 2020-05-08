Deal Alert: 128GB iPhone 7 Plus, Rose Gold, Fully Unlocked for Just $299

We have a hot deal on a renewed 128GB iPhone 7 Plus currently selling for a low price of just $299 for a limited time in Rose Gold.

A 128GB iPhone 7 Plus is a Sweet Deal for Just $299, Fully Unlocked

The iPhone 7 Plus was, and still is, a great smartphone for a lot of reasons. And if you are looking to upgrade to something that won’t break your wallet, then we have a deal on the 128GB model for a low price of just $299.

Powered by an A10 Fusion processor, the iPhone 7 Plus is a zippy phone even in 2020. Featuring a 5.5-inch Retina display, the display panel will show you text and images in crystal clear 1080p quality.

There’s a dual-camera system at the back - one lens is wide while the other one is telephoto. This enables the smartphone to take portrait shots with blurred background. In fact, this was the first ever Apple iPhone to bring this feature to the masses.

You also get dust and water-resistance with this phone which means you can easily walk away with a few splashes of water without worrying about spoiling anything. But obviously, we wouldn’t recommend testing out the claim ever.

Since this is a renewed smartphone therefore you can expect some cosmetic imperfections, and those which won’t be noticeable at an arm’s length. Also, this smartphone will ship with at least 80% or more battery health remaining. Lastly, you will get a MFi-certified Lightning cable and charger in the box.

As is the case with deals like this, stocks tend to sell out very fast only to return at a different price.

Buy Apple iPhone 7 Plus, 128GB, Rose Gold - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $299

