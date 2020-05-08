Limited Time Deal Gets You a 256GB iPad Pro for Just $799 [$150 Off]

The 2018 iPad Pro is on sale again, and this time you can grab the 11-inch model with 256GB of storage for just $799.

Save $150 on a 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of Storage, Usually $949, Now Just $799

While the new 2020 iPad Pro is making waves in the tech space, but those looking to save a little bit of money can do so by simply opting for the 2018 model. It does everything the newer model can with very less differences.

Right now, we have a wonderful deal on the 11-inch model, selling for just $799. What's great about this particular deal is that it is for a model featuring 256GB of internal storage, which means you end up saving $150 once you hit that buy button.

Regardless of which size you are getting, the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets feature the same A12X Bionic chip which is screaming fast even after all these years. Then there's beautiful Liquid Retina display with smooth, rounded corners. You also get a USB-C port, allowing you to connect drives and whatnot to move files around. There's fast 802.11ac Wi-Fi onboard the 2018 iPad Pro as well, allowing you to take advantage of high speed internet hotspots no matter where you go.

Last but not the least, the iPad Pro features 10 hours of battery life, which is way more than you will ever need on a tablet.

11-Inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Usb-c connector for charging and accessories

Ios 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

Usually, such deals don't tend to stick around for long. Either stock runs out or price returns to normal. So, if you head over to the link below and notice that the tablet is out of stock, then don't worry, we will highlight the next best deal that comes in.

Buy Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver (1st Generation) - Was $949, now just $799

