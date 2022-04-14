Dead Space Remake Shows Improved Audio Thanks to User Feedback

The Dead Space remake developers at Motive Studios have demonstrated a new and improved version of the audio enhancements they had first showcased during the latest official stream.

Motive Studios had gathered quite a lot of user feedback where some fans pointed out that the new sounds for the Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle weapons were lacking punch. Community Manager Ythisens wrote on Reddit:

Just like we explained last time, we’re giving you an early, behind the scenes look at how we are proceeding with the Dead Space remake. Hearing your thoughts and receiving your feedback is important to us. When we showed you the Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle not everyone was sold on it, and there were a handful of criticisms that felt they could still be better. We believe that the feedback given was definitely valid and reading the comments on what was highlighted, we made a few modifications that we think improves it! The usual disclaimers, everything you see and hear is still a work in progress. We’re not looking at the visuals, animations, textures, or models today. This is just to show the updated sound of the Plasma Cutter and Pulse Rifle based on the community's feedback to what we showed in the livestream. The sense of power from weapons comes with the full experience, as it’s not only the core sounds you’ll hear, but also the impact on surfaces, and the effects on the environments. You’ll notice the Plasma Cutter frequency range has been rebalanced to focus more on the kick, as well as the lower end. Overall, this better aligns to that “feel” that so many of you mentioned with the original. With the Pulse Rifle, you can hear now that the rhythm is a bit more chaotic and not as tight as the previous version. There’s a bit more volume from the environmental reaction, as well as more feedback from surface impacts. We’d love to hear what you think of these new versions so please share with us your thoughts.

You can hear the improved audio below. The Dead Space remake is now planned to launch in early 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.