Dead Space Remake New Early Comparison Highlights Visual and Audio Improvements

A new Dead Space Remake early comparison video has been shared online, highlighting many of the improvements introduced in the remake over the original release.

The new video, which has been put together by Cycu1, compares the new footage shared last week with the original game to highlight not only visual improvements but also audio.

Dead Space Remake Launches in Early 2023; Enhanced Audio Detailed

Last week, it has been confirmed that Dead Space Remake will release in early 2023. New details on some of the remake's unique features, like the A.L.I.V.E. system have also been detailed.

We're also building what is called the A.L.I.V.E. system. It encompasses all components of Isaac's breathing and heart rate, vocal exertions and dialogue, influenced by a variety of driving gameplay features. In our game, adrenaline is derived from various values driven by external factors that have a direct influence on Isaac's heart rate BPM. External factors that act as adrenaline are: the combat difficulty value, scripted events and jumpscares, Isaac's fatigue level, Isaac's oxygen level and Isaac's health. We want Isaac to reflect how anyone would physically react in the scenario he's placed in and vice versa, use that to influence the player to feel the same response.

Dead Space remake launches in early 2023. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.